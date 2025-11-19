Financial Metrics Unveiled: Grindr Inc (GRND)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) closed at $13.94 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $13.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 406.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On December 16, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Lu James Fu Bin sold 75,748 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,033,960 led to the insider holds 22,388,867 shares of the business.

Richardson Nathan sold 485 shares of GRND for $6,805 on Nov 14 ’25. The Director now owns 18,833 shares after completing the transaction at $14.03 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Nathan Richardson, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $13.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRND now has a Market Capitalization of 2676168448 and an Enterprise Value of 2852106752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRND is 0.23, which has changed by -0.055177093 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRND traded on average about 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2070140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.15M. Insiders hold about 83.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.24% stake in the company. Shares short for GRND as of 1761868800 were 10571280 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1759190400 on 10387466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10571280 and a Short% of Float of 20.459999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Grindr Inc (GRND) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124M to a low estimate of $119.22M. As of . The current estimate, Grindr Inc’s year-ago sales were $97.62MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.75M. There is a high estimate of $120.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.17M and the low estimate is $528.3M.