Financial Metrics Unveiled: Par Technology Corp (PAR)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Par Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) closed at $35.9 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $36.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. PAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On August 12, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MENAR BRYAN A sold 6,500 shares for $46.06 per share. The transaction valued at 299,390 led to the insider holds 71,481 shares of the business.

BRYAN A MENAR bought 6,500 shares of PAR for $304,590 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, MENAR BRYAN A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $66.75 each. As a result, the insider received 433,875 and left with 71,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1457218048 and an Enterprise Value of 1766559104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.011 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.914.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAR is 1.35, which has changed by -0.5174862 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAR has reached a high of $82.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAR traded on average about 828.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.84M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.55% stake in the company. Shares short for PAR as of 1761868800 were 7356033 with a Short Ratio of 8.88, compared to 1759190400 on 5855053. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7356033 and a Short% of Float of 18.5.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.29M to a low estimate of $112.6M. As of . The current estimate, Par Technology Corp’s year-ago sales were $105MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.86M. There is a high estimate of $122.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $448.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.98MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.95M and the low estimate is $487M.