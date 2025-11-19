Financial Metrics Unveiled: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SENS) closed at $5.98 in the last session, up 1.36% from day before closing price of $5.9. In other words, the price has increased by $1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SENS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.93 and its Current Ratio is at 6.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On August 27, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $1.50.

On July 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2025, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Steven Edelman bought 10,000 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 65,500 led to the insider holds 74,708 shares of the business.

ROEDER DOUGLAS A bought 15,000 shares of SENS for $87,450 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 99,727 shares after completing the transaction at $5.83 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Sullivan Frederick T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,415 shares for $5.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,840 and bolstered with 157,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SENS now has a Market Capitalization of 255773968 and an Enterprise Value of 174545584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.958 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SENS is 0.97, which has changed by -0.06940061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SENS traded on average about 452.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.69M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.51% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of 1761868800 were 3173941 with a Short Ratio of 7.02, compared to 1759190400 on 2525945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3173941 and a Short% of Float of 7.969999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.79 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.76M to a low estimate of $13.95M. As of . The current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.3MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.29M. There is a high estimate of $14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.47MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.58M and the low estimate is $55M.