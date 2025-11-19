Financial Metrics Unveiled: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) closed at $93.98 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $95.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On July 25, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $92.

On June 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 16, 2025, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Edelman Oded bought 6,623 shares for $79.71 per share.

MARY ELIZABETH FINN bought 15,000 shares of SIG for $1,165,200 on Jun 09 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Branch Andre, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,679 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 369,149 and left with 6,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3867299328 and an Enterprise Value of 4744673792. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.7 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIG is 1.13, which has changed by -0.011478782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $110.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIG traded on average about 851.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.35M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of 1761868800 were 6211939 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 6858806. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6211939 and a Short% of Float of 25.45.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 1.25, which was 1.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012762842. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36.

