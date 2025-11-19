Financial Metrics Unveiled: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) closed at $93.98 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $95.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On July 25, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $92.

On June 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 16, 2025, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Edelman Oded bought 6,623 shares for $79.71 per share.

MARY ELIZABETH FINN bought 15,000 shares of SIG for $1,165,200 on Jun 09 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Branch Andre, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,679 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 369,149 and left with 6,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3867299328 and an Enterprise Value of 4744673792. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.7 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIG is 1.13, which has changed by -0.011478782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $110.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIG traded on average about 851.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.35M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of 1761868800 were 6211939 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 6858806. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6211939 and a Short% of Float of 25.45.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 1.25, which was 1.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012762842. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36.