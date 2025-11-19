Financial Metrics Unveiled: The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) closed at $3.65 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. REAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 18, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Pritesh Damani bought 499,684 shares for $4.65 per share.

TAMIR POLEG bought 15,093 shares of REAX for $76,831 on Sep 23 ’25. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, LAURENCE ROSE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 58,781 shares for $5.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAX now has a Market Capitalization of 773070016 and an Enterprise Value of 713999168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.394 whereas that against EBITDA is -82.372.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REAX is 0.90, which has changed by -0.26572007 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REAX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REAX traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1663110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.17M. Insiders hold about 33.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.86% stake in the company. Shares short for REAX as of 1761868800 were 2212268 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1759190400 on 1982021.

Earnings Estimates

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $477.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $503.5M to a low estimate of $444.2M. As of . The current estimate, The Real Brokerage Inc’s year-ago sales were $350.63MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.8M. There is a high estimate of $463.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.25B.