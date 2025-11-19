Financial Snapshot: Analyzing DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) was $1.09 for the day, up 3.81% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has increased by $3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.9 million shares were traded. DEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEFT now has a Market Capitalization of 450024480 and an Enterprise Value of 172614048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.278 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.835.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEFT is 4.82, which has changed by -0.5333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEFT has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.15%.

Shares Statistics:

DEFT traded an average of 8.59M shares per day over the past three months and 10164260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.81M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DEFT as of 1761868800 were 23883783 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1759190400 on 16219502.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.9M to a low estimate of -$7.72M. As of . The current estimate, DeFi Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $24.19MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.96M. There is a high estimate of $71.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.76M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.21MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.82M and the low estimate is $110.96M.