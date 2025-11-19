Financial Snapshot: Analyzing MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) was $0.82 for the day, up 11.46% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $11.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.46 million shares were traded. MSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on February 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On April 15, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Strahan Gary Eugene bought 152,125 shares for $0.71 per share.

Strahan Gary Eugene bought 40,438 shares of MSAI for $26,928 on Sep 04 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Strahan Gary Eugene, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 42,775 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider received 33,270 and left with 3,272,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 43343752 and an Enterprise Value of 42307752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.605 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.757.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSAI is -0.04, which has changed by -0.55151516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSAI has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.10%.

Shares Statistics:

MSAI traded an average of 11.38M shares per day over the past three months and 10745370 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 22.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.98% stake in the company. Shares short for MSAI as of 1761868800 were 4716009 with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1759190400 on 245368. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4716009 and a Short% of Float of 16.430001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc (MSAI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9M to a low estimate of $1.9M. As of . The current estimate, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.4M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.4MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6M and the low estimate is $12.6M.