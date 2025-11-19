Financial Snapshot: Analyzing SunPower Inc (SPWR)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of SunPower Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) was $1.58 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Gishen Adam sold 20,000 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 40,800 led to the insider holds 99,999 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 606,000 shares of SPWR for $1,018,080 on Jun 03 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 463,589 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21,177 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,554 and bolstered with 160,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 136578432 and an Enterprise Value of 282687744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.156 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.913.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPWR is 0.83, which has changed by -0.21890545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.06%.

Shares Statistics:

SPWR traded an average of 2.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1787680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.36M. Insiders hold about 32.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.33% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of 1761868800 were 12882874 with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 1759190400 on 11622412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12882874 and a Short% of Float of 21.3.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $68M. As of . The current estimate, SunPower Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.54MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $80M. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.74MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400M and the low estimate is $400M.

