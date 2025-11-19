Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) was $0.99 for the day, up 6.30% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $6.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.47 million shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9032.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Briffa Mark sold 86,813 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 106,780 led to the insider holds 866,670 shares of the business.

Wells Meaghan Danielle sold 47,931 shares of UP for $58,476 on Nov 07 ’25. The Chief Growth Officer now owns 526,681 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, MEAGHAN WELLS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 47,931 shares for $1.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 713552512 and an Enterprise Value of 1062750528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.403 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UP is 2.35, which has changed by -0.5550239 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.67%.

Shares Statistics:

UP traded an average of 8.21M shares per day over the past three months and 4714980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 720.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.62M. Insiders hold about 38.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.24% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of 1761868800 were 12662109 with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 1759190400 on 12303297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12662109 and a Short% of Float of 11.3299996.