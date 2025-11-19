Gaining Ground: Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Closes Higher at 15.1, Up 0.67

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) closed at $15.1 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $15.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $15.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when SAUNDERS BRENT L bought 22,000 shares for $11.28 per share. The transaction valued at 248,072 led to the insider holds 719,156 shares of the business.

VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. bought 1,695 shares of BLCO for $19,925 on May 02 ’25. The Director now owns 41,748 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5348265984 and an Enterprise Value of 10059266048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.022 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.491.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLCO is 0.62, which has changed by -0.22600621 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $20.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLCO traded on average about 526.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 584400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.04M. Insiders hold about 89.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of 1761868800 were 3486151 with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 1759190400 on 3162905. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3486151 and a Short% of Float of 8.1199996.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of . The current estimate, Bausch + Lomb Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $5.3B.

