Gaining Ground: Chegg Inc (CHGG) Closes Higher at 1.05, Up 2.94

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $1.05 in the last session, up 2.94% from day before closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On January 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when BUDIG RENEE VARNI sold 27,973 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 39,554 led to the insider holds 85,742 shares of the business.

RENEE BUDIG bought 27,973 shares of CHGG for $39,559 on Jun 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 114736752 and an Enterprise Value of 101383760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.226 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.035.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHGG is 1.97, which has changed by -0.41040462 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHGG traded on average about 3.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3103840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.17M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of 1761868800 were 7576405 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1759190400 on 5325852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7576405 and a Short% of Float of 7.17.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Chegg Inc (CHGG) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.02M to a low estimate of $71M. As of . The current estimate, Chegg Inc’s year-ago sales were $143.48MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.19M. There is a high estimate of $90.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.58M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.57MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.89M and the low estimate is $217.48M.