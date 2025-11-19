Gaining Ground: Samsara Inc (IOT) Closes Lower at 36.29, Down -0.44

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) closed at $36.29 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $36.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On September 05, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $48.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Biswas Sanjit sold 149,063 shares for $38.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,804,940 led to the insider holds 24,000 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 10,937 shares of IOT for $419,771 on Nov 05 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER now owns 298,952 shares after completing the transaction at $38.38 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as The insiders of the company, sold 149,277 shares for $38.94 each. As a result, the insider received 5,813,324 and left with 24,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 20817201152 and an Enterprise Value of 20192579584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.154 whereas that against EBITDA is -183.609.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOT is 1.63, which has changed by -0.3074292 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $61.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOT traded on average about 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4238580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 348.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.93M. Insiders hold about 42.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.83% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of 1761868800 were 20393130 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1759190400 on 21487213. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20393130 and a Short% of Float of 6.7.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $398.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $400M to a low estimate of $393.65M. As of . The current estimate, Samsara Inc’s year-ago sales were $321.98MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.16M. There is a high estimate of $420M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.3M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.85B.