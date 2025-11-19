Gaining Ground: Teradyne, Inc (TER) Closes Lower at 163.72, Down -2.22

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) closed at $163.72 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $167.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.8 million shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On September 22, 2025, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $133 to $200.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Smith Gregory Stephen sold 1,108 shares for $180.20 per share. The transaction valued at 199,662 led to the insider holds 94,517 shares of the business.

Smith Gregory Stephen bought 1,108 shares of TER for $199,662 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 625 shares for $177.05 each. As a result, the insider received 110,656 and left with 9,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 26043518976 and an Enterprise Value of 25610944512. As of this moment, Teradyne,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TER is 1.86, which has changed by 0.6165283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $191.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.78%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TER traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3493140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.20M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of 1761868800 were 8771319 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1759190400 on 10319893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8771319 and a Short% of Float of 6.35.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TER is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0028666984. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.4. . The current Payout Ratio is 14.45% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-09-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Teradyne, Inc (TER) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 16.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.53 and $4.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $970.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $991.44M to a low estimate of $959.7M. As of . The current estimate, Teradyne, Inc’s year-ago sales were $752.88MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.76M. There is a high estimate of $976M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $804.1M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.46B.