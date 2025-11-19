Gaining Ground: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Closes Lower at 273.72, Down -1.19

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $273.72 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $277.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.92 million shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $279.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $273.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.57 and its Current Ratio is at 5.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On October 07, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $380.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $330.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Zuppas Eleni Nitsa sold 6,000 shares for $306.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,839,694 led to the insider holds 25,325 shares of the business.

Faddis Jonathan sold 720 shares of VEEV for $214,646 on Oct 06 ’25. The SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary now owns 7,868 shares after completing the transaction at $298.12 per share. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, ELENI NITSA A ZUPPAS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $306.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 44864901120 and an Enterprise Value of 38546636800. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.986 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VEEV is 1.04, which has changed by 0.31514978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $310.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEEV traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1014020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.66M. Insiders hold about 8.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.57% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of 1761868800 were 4392573 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1759190400 on 5329311. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4392573 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is underway, with the input of 28.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.0 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.81. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $8.91 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $792.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $800M to a low estimate of $790M. As of . The current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $699.21MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.25M. There is a high estimate of $813.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.6M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.44B.