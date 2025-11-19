Genius Group Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.69, Down -11.46

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) was $0.69 for the day, down -11.46% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.26 million shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 59776556 and an Enterprise Value of 49363404. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.585 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNS is 10.72, which has changed by -0.18105263 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.02%.

Shares Statistics:

GNS traded an average of 3.21M shares per day over the past three months and 9241130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.28M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.49% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of 1761868800 were 4315436 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 4825638. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4315436 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.91MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.62M and the low estimate is $26.62M.

