Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 50.89, Down by -1.11

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $51.46 in the prior trading day, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $50.89, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On October 22, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8281102336 and an Enterprise Value of -1020730277888. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGAL is 1.49, which has changed by -0.1075269 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $74.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1746810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.99% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of 1761868800 were 8474991 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1759190400 on 6553234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8474991 and a Short% of Float of 29.330000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.0, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.49B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of . The current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.41BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.55B and the low estimate is $6.96B.

