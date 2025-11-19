In the Green: AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Closes at $9.08, Up/Down -0.98% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) closed at $9.08 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. AMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

For a deeper understanding of AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 18, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Smith R Sharon bought 20 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 205 led to the insider holds 170,952 shares of the business.

LeBlanc Claude bought 25,000 shares of AMBC for $213,500 on Oct 01 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,021,777 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, LeBlanc Claude, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 175,750 and bolstered with 603,291 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 421327744 and an Enterprise Value of 378505280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.487 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.102.

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMBC is 0.82, which has changed by -0.2592892 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMBC has reached a high of $13.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.22%.

For the past three months, AMBC has traded an average of 787.29K shares per day and 994800 over the past ten days. A total of 46.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.88M. Insiders hold about 6.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.15% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBC as of 1761868800 were 2586948 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1759190400 on 2157235. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2586948 and a Short% of Float of 6.3200004000000005.

The current market rating for AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and -$0.7.

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.46M. There is a high estimate of $83.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.46M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.55M and the low estimate is $338.55M.