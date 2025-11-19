In the Green: Enovis Corp (ENOV) Closes at $28.24, Up/Down -0.21% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) closed at $28.24 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $28.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enovis Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on October 03, 2024, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On June 13, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $53.

On February 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on February 13, 2024, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when McDonald Damien bought 6,457 shares for $30.97 per share. The transaction valued at 199,973 led to the insider holds 102,753 shares of the business.

Tandy Bradley J bought 3,200 shares of ENOV for $100,512 on Aug 22 ’25. The SVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 43,515 shares after completing the transaction at $31.41 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN), who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $29.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,275 and bolstered with 116,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENOV now has a Market Capitalization of 1615028096 and an Enterprise Value of 3025668096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.355 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.199.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENOV is 1.30, which has changed by -0.36802143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $49.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENOV has traded an average of 840.78K shares per day and 1043080 over the past ten days. A total of 57.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Insiders hold about 2.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of 1761868800 were 7722180 with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 1759190400 on 7202733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7722180 and a Short% of Float of 20.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $585.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $593.73M to a low estimate of $580.4M. As of . The current estimate, Enovis Corp’s year-ago sales were $560.98MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.67M. There is a high estimate of $592.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $566.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.32B.