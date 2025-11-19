In the Green: Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Closes at $8.88, Up/Down 0.00% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inter & Co Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8.50 from $7.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when SBLA Holdings (Cayman) L.P. bought 4,000,000 shares for $9.55 per share.

Leonardo Guimaraes Correa bought 20,000 shares of INTR for $137,000 on Jun 11 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Rafaela de Oliveira Vitoria, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3908823552 and an Enterprise Value of 25556082688. As of this moment, Inter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTR is 1.16, which has changed by 0.5389948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTR has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 2711100 over the past ten days. A total of 323.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.86M. Insiders hold about 45.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.43% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of 1761868800 were 6914551 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 8096151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6914551 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.

Earnings Estimates

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company's revenue will be $2.34B this quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.27B. The current estimate, Inter & Co Inc's year-ago sales were $1.84B. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTR's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B. Based on 10 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $10.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.73B and the low estimate is $9.6B.