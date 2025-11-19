In the Green: Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Closes at $8.88, Up/Down 0.00% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inter & Co Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8.50 from $7.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when SBLA Holdings (Cayman) L.P. bought 4,000,000 shares for $9.55 per share.

Leonardo Guimaraes Correa bought 20,000 shares of INTR for $137,000 on Jun 11 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Rafaela de Oliveira Vitoria, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3908823552 and an Enterprise Value of 25556082688. As of this moment, Inter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTR is 1.16, which has changed by 0.5389948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTR has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 2711100 over the past ten days. A total of 323.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.86M. Insiders hold about 45.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.43% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of 1761868800 were 6914551 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 8096151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6914551 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.

Earnings Estimates

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of . The current estimate, Inter & Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.73B and the low estimate is $9.6B.

