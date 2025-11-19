In the Green: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Closes at $5.79, Up/Down 0.00% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.65 million shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when STEWART JAMES CARL sold 74,500 shares for $5.51 per share. The transaction valued at 410,495 led to the insider holds 925,254 shares of the business.

STEWART JAMES CARL sold 5,500 shares of PTEN for $32,890 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 999,754 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, JCS Partners LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $6.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2230119680 and an Enterprise Value of 3305642240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.683 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTEN is 0.78, which has changed by -0.2878229 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $9.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTEN has traded an average of 8.79M shares per day and 8076080 over the past ten days. A total of 379.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.99M. Insiders hold about 10.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of 1761868800 were 31415837 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1759190400 on 38291934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31415837 and a Short% of Float of 11.8599996.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PTEN is 0.32, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055267703. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of . The current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.16BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $4.26B.

