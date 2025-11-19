In the Green: Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Closes at $3.65, Up/Down -1.08% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $3.65 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunopta, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 193.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 02, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 23, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on June 23, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Duchscher Robert sold 47,500 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 295,469 led to the insider holds 11,322 shares of the business.

ROBERT K DUCHSCHER bought 47,500 shares of STKL for $295,469 on Aug 11 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Kocher Brian W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,194 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 434407584 and an Enterprise Value of 835732736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.055 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STKL is 1.16, which has changed by -0.5119048 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $8.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STKL has traded an average of 952.47K shares per day and 3089240 over the past ten days. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.65M. Insiders hold about 7.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.07% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of 1761868800 were 3784309 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1759190400 on 3992096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3784309 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sunopta, Inc (STKL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $217M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of . The current estimate, Sunopta, Inc’s year-ago sales were $193.91MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.73M. There is a high estimate of $220.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.73MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.8M and the low estimate is $865M.