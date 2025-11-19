Insider’s View: Deciphering Crane NXT Co (CXT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT) closed at $55.84 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $56.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.47 million shares were traded. CXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.6325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On October 17, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $77.

On April 08, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $91.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on April 08, 2024, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Keayes Samuel sold 14,761 shares for $54.00 per share. The transaction valued at 797,094 led to the insider holds 19,496 shares of the business.

Keayes Samuel bought 14,761 shares of CXT for $797,150 on Jun 03 ’25. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Igoe Paul Gerard, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, bought 12 shares for $53.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 641 and bolstered with 3,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXT now has a Market Capitalization of 3206446848 and an Enterprise Value of 4117746688. As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.608 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXT is 1.20, which has changed by -0.0047485232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXT has reached a high of $69.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXT traded on average about 440.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.51M. Insiders hold about 13.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CXT as of 1761868800 were 6433862 with a Short Ratio of 14.61, compared to 1759190400 on 6034264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6433862 and a Short% of Float of 15.529999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CXT is 0.67, which was 0.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011839548. The current Payout Ratio is 20.09% for CXT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-04-04 when the company split stock in a 2879:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Crane NXT Co (CXT) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $450.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $457.51M to a low estimate of $442.6M. As of . The current estimate, Crane NXT Co’s year-ago sales were $399.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.76M. There is a high estimate of $429.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.71B.