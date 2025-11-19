Insider’s View: Deciphering Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed at $0.77 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $0.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.52 million shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7898 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7006.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $9 previously.

On May 23, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.

On September 14, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFLI now has a Market Capitalization of 92993848 and an Enterprise Value of 158649952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.746 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DFLI is -0.10, which has changed by -0.7760985 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFLI traded on average about 37.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20465120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.91M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.37% stake in the company. Shares short for DFLI as of 1761868800 were 13855838 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1759190400 on 12752843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13855838 and a Short% of Float of 11.65.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.01M to a low estimate of $12.88M. As of . The current estimate, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $12.21MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.03M. There is a high estimate of $15.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.65MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.6M and the low estimate is $63.88M.