Insider’s View: Deciphering First Advantage Corp (FA)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

The price of First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) closed at $12.17 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $12.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.155.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On December 11, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 11, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Jardine Bret T sold 954 shares for $13.13 per share. The transaction valued at 12,526 led to the insider holds 6,825 shares of the business.

Jardine Bret T bought 954 shares of FA for $12,526 on Nov 17 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Smith Joelle M, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,900 shares for $15.70 each. As a result, the insider received 155,468 and left with 42,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FA now has a Market Capitalization of 2118979072 and an Enterprise Value of 4021649152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.752 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FA is 1.18, which has changed by -0.31506848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FA traded on average about 805.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 973930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.93M. Insiders hold about 54.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.68% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of 1761868800 were 12156604 with a Short Ratio of 15.09, compared to 1759190400 on 12191508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12156604 and a Short% of Float of 15.17.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $390.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $397.7M to a low estimate of $385.87M. As of . The current estimate, First Advantage Corp’s year-ago sales were $307.12MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.48M. There is a high estimate of $372.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.21MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.6B.