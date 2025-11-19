Insider’s View: Deciphering Lennar Corp (LEN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) closed at $115.97 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $114.1. In other words, the price has increased by $1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.62 million shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 4.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On March 24, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $159 to $131.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 11, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $152 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Mark Sustana bought 24,991 shares for $126.04 per share.

Len FW Investor, LLC sold 514,309 shares of LEN for $14,488,085 on Jul 01 ’25. The Former 10% Owner now owns 2,476,418 shares after completing the transaction at $28.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 29574731776 and an Enterprise Value of 27960596480. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.804 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEN is 1.42, which has changed by -0.29938 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $173.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEN traded on average about 3.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4316140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.00M. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.46% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of 1761868800 were 14799394 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1759190400 on 11689569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14799394 and a Short% of Float of 8.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 2.00, which was 2.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017528484. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3. . The current Payout Ratio is 13.97% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-21 when the company split stock in a 1033:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 10.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Lennar Corp (LEN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.29 and $8.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.23. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $9.63 and $8.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.77B to a low estimate of $8.95B. As of . The current estimate, Lennar Corp’s year-ago sales were $9.95BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.83B. There is a high estimate of $9.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.07B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.44BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.14B and the low estimate is $32.72B.