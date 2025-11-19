Insider’s View: Deciphering MKS Inc (MKSI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at $140.38 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $141.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when Schreiner James Alan sold 711 shares for $138.68 per share. The transaction valued at 98,601 led to the insider holds 22,535 shares of the business.

Schreiner James Alan bought 711 shares of MKSI for $98,601 on Oct 22 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $122.14 each. As a result, the insider received 36,642 and left with 11,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 9429251072 and an Enterprise Value of 13317251072. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.863.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKSI is 1.92, which has changed by 0.30789113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $160.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKSI traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1218880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.75M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.52% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of 1761868800 were 3473816 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1759190400 on 3615867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3473816 and a Short% of Float of 6.550000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKSI is 0.88, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062098647. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for MKS Inc (MKSI) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.85 and $7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $8.73, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $8.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $995.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $989.52M. As of . The current estimate, MKS Inc’s year-ago sales were $935MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $986.62M. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.59BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $4.08B.