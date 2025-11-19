Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.27, Down -39.47

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) was $0.27 for the day, down -39.47% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$39.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.05 million shares were traded. IVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2506.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’24 when Watters Timothy sold 467 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 85 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVP now has a Market Capitalization of 1019882 and an Enterprise Value of 16028045. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVP is -0.58, which has changed by -0.9227826 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVP has reached a high of $6.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.64%.

Shares Statistics:

IVP traded an average of 182.54K shares per day over the past three months and 296440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.76M. Insiders hold about 44.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVP as of 1761868800 were 214999 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1759190400 on 329084. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 214999 and a Short% of Float of 5.9499998.