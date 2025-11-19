Intel Corp (INTC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Intel Corp’s stock clocked out at $34.33, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $34.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61.0 million shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 24, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

On October 13, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $34.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on October 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Michelle Johnston Holthaus bought 50,000 shares for $41.58 per share.

INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares of INTC for $1,022,662,551 on Jul 11 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 50,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 163754098688 and an Enterprise Value of 189726097408. As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3238.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.178.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTC is 1.37, which has changed by 0.4456476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $42.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTC traded 119.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 77536090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.31B. Insiders hold about 9.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.54% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of 1761868800 were 115142507 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1759190400 on 121832917. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 115142507 and a Short% of Float of 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Intel Corp (INTC) is currently in the spotlight, with 33.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $1.0 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $13.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.79B to a low estimate of $12.84B. As of . The current estimate, Intel Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.26BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.5B. There is a high estimate of $13.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.93B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.1BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.92B and the low estimate is $51.84B.