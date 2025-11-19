Investor’s Delight: Bonk Inc (BNKK) Closes Strong at 0.14, Up 2.93

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Bonk Inc (NASDAQ: BNKK) was $0.14 for the day, up 2.93% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.1 million shares were traded. BNKK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1331.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNKK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Melton Christopher sold 3,470 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,967 led to the insider holds 62,530 shares of the business.

Safety Shot, Inc. sold 15,398 shares of BNKK for $12,626 on Dec 10 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,857,511 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, Safety Shot, Inc., who serves as the Principal Stockholder of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNKK now has a Market Capitalization of 24704752 and an Enterprise Value of 12664131. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -137.719 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.456.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNKK is 1.89, which has changed by -0.84564495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNKK has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.95%.

Shares Statistics:

BNKK traded an average of 9.18M shares per day over the past three months and 4319520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.75M. Insiders hold about 24.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.16% stake in the company. Shares short for BNKK as of 1761868800 were 6076110 with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 1759190400 on 4470139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6076110 and a Short% of Float of 3.85.

