Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Epsium Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSM) was $2.72 for the day, up 91.55% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $91.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.17 million shares were traded. EPSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when SON I TAM bought 26,000 shares for $17576.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPSM now has a Market Capitalization of 36551456 and an Enterprise Value of 36617544. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.925 whereas that against EBITDA is 86.503.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPSM has reached a high of $155.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -88.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.40%.

Shares Statistics:

EPSM traded an average of 572.48K shares per day over the past three months and 414100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64M. Insiders hold about 80.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.46% stake in the company. Shares short for EPSM as of 1761868800 were 17792 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 649449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17792 and a Short% of Float of 0.67000003.