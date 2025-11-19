Investor’s Delight: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Closes Strong at 10.95, Up 0.92

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) was $10.95 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.34 million shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.26 and its Current Ratio is at 6.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 06, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $18.

On February 26, 2025, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2025, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 ’25 when All-Stars Investment Ltd bought 1,200,000 shares for $12.90 per share.

HSG Growth IV Holdco A Ltd bought 1,059,947 shares of YMM for $13,364,024 on Mar 11 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, HSG Growth IV Holdco A Ltd, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 845,240 shares for $12.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 11452540928 and an Enterprise Value of 213962227712. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YMM is 0.26, which has changed by 0.1026423 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $14.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.53%.

Shares Statistics:

YMM traded an average of 8.22M shares per day over the past three months and 5524980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 931.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 879.71M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.15% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of 1761868800 were 22579080 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1759190400 on 25373649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22579080 and a Short% of Float of 2.8399997999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $4.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of . The current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $3.17B

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.86B and the low estimate is $11.69B.