Investor’s Delight: Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Closes Weak at 1.5, Down -9.39

The closing price of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) was $1.5 for the day, down -9.39% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.78 million shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STIM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Madryn Asset Management, LP sold 3,500,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 13,020,000 led to the insider holds 1,142,351 shares of the business.

MADRYN HEALTH PRTS II (CAY MAS bought 2,925,554 shares of STIM for $10,883,061 on Aug 08 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, MADRYN HEALTH PARTNERS II, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 192,806 shares for $3.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIM now has a Market Capitalization of 102386448 and an Enterprise Value of 169168448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.303 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STIM is 0.79, which has changed by 1.0547945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.33%.

Shares Statistics:

STIM traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 2972310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.82M. Insiders hold about 38.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.14% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of 1761868800 were 5531067 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1759190400 on 5808283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5531067 and a Short% of Float of 13.930000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.99M to a low estimate of $40.3M. As of . The current estimate, Neuronetics Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.22M. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.5MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.65M and the low estimate is $163.8M.

