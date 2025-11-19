Investor’s Delight: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Closes Weak at 3.53, Down -3.02

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) was $3.53 for the day, down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SANA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.55 and its Current Ratio is at 4.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Citizens JMP Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on March 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO bought 75,000 shares for $3.16 per share.

CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO bought 75,000 shares of SANA for $289,500 on Jan 16 ’25. On Jan 08 ’25, another insider, FMR LLC, who serves as The insider 1 of the company, sold 290,912 shares for $6.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,887,320 and left with 4,541,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 940272384 and an Enterprise Value of 876954432.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SANA is 2.01, which has changed by 0.43873513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46%.

Shares Statistics:

SANA traded an average of 4.85M shares per day over the past three months and 4014900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 262.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.89M. Insiders hold about 37.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of 1761868800 were 31993395 with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 1759190400 on 33413195. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31993395 and a Short% of Float of 32.75.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.64.