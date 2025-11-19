Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) closed the day trading at $29.26 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.1 million shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALKS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On September 26, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on September 03, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Hopkinson Craig C. sold 9,000 shares for $30.38 per share. The transaction valued at 273,442 led to the insider holds 69,740 shares of the business.

Hopkinson Craig C. bought 9,000 shares of ALKS for $273,442 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Hopkinson Craig C., who serves as the EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $31.53 each. As a result, the insider received 283,776 and left with 73,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4831337984 and an Enterprise Value of 3791822336. As of this moment, Alkermes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALKS is 0.50, which has changed by 0.05087781 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALKS traded about 2.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALKS traded about 3759610 shares per day. A total of 165.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.12M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.64% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of 1761868800 were 15896950 with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 1759190400 on 15214415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15896950 and a Short% of Float of 13.96.