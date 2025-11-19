Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) closed the day trading at $29.26 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.1 million shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALKS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On September 26, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on September 03, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Hopkinson Craig C. sold 9,000 shares for $30.38 per share. The transaction valued at 273,442 led to the insider holds 69,740 shares of the business.

Hopkinson Craig C. bought 9,000 shares of ALKS for $273,442 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Hopkinson Craig C., who serves as the EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $31.53 each. As a result, the insider received 283,776 and left with 73,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4831337984 and an Enterprise Value of 3791822336. As of this moment, Alkermes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALKS is 0.50, which has changed by 0.05087781 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALKS traded about 2.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALKS traded about 3759610 shares per day. A total of 165.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.12M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.64% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of 1761868800 were 15896950 with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 1759190400 on 15214415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15896950 and a Short% of Float of 13.96.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.