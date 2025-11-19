Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) closed the day trading at $0.4 up 9.30% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $9.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.1 million shares were traded. ITRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4923 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3622.

On March 15, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Dunne Michael W. bought 15,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 10,854 led to the insider holds 235,001 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRM now has a Market Capitalization of 19023454 and an Enterprise Value of 40865984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 104.785 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITRM is 2.99, which has changed by -0.7779141 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRM has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITRM traded about 842.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITRM traded about 1099110 shares per day. A total of 48.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.29M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRM as of 1761868800 were 1352384 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1759190400 on 1271626. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1352384 and a Short% of Float of 2.8399997999999997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.03M. There is a high estimate of $4.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.03M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.5M and the low estimate is $15.1M.