Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) closed the day trading at $0.4 up 9.30% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $9.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.1 million shares were traded. ITRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4923 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3622.

On March 15, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Dunne Michael W. bought 15,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 10,854 led to the insider holds 235,001 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRM now has a Market Capitalization of 19023454 and an Enterprise Value of 40865984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 104.785 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITRM is 2.99, which has changed by -0.7779141 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRM has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITRM traded about 842.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITRM traded about 1099110 shares per day. A total of 48.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.29M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRM as of 1761868800 were 1352384 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1759190400 on 1271626. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1352384 and a Short% of Float of 2.8399997999999997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.03M. There is a high estimate of $4.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.03M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.5M and the low estimate is $15.1M.

