Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Outset Medical Inc (OM)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) closed the day trading at $4.97 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has increased by $1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.77 and its Current Ratio is at 7.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On June 21, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

On April 08, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Trigg Leslie sold 916 shares for $4.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,214 led to the insider holds 121,412 shares of the business.

Nash Marc sold 247 shares of OM for $1,136 on Nov 17 ’25. The EVP Operations R&D & Service now owns 48,268 shares after completing the transaction at $4.60 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Brottem John L., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 388 shares for $4.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,785 and left with 46,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OM now has a Market Capitalization of 90220856 and an Enterprise Value of 14103857. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.117 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OM is 2.13, which has changed by -0.54820937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $25.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -61.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OM traded about 340.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OM traded about 1042460 shares per day. A total of 17.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.37M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OM as of 1761868800 were 1728691 with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1759190400 on 1724184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1728691 and a Short% of Float of 9.810001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Outset Medical Inc (OM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.86 and -$5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $26.15M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.9M to a low estimate of $24.9M. As of . The current estimate, Outset Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.47MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.22M. There is a high estimate of $30.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.69MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $124.26M.