Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed the day trading at $14.99 up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40.62 million shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.23 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Scaringe Robert J sold 52,350 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 868,832 led to the insider holds 1,246,405 shares of the business.

RJ SCARINGE bought 52,350 shares of RIVN for $868,827 on Nov 11 ’25. On Sep 30 ’25, another insider, Scaringe Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,450 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 264,186 and left with 1,298,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 18376437760 and an Enterprise Value of 16506437632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.829 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.319.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIVN is 1.76, which has changed by 0.47960198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIVN traded about 50.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIVN traded about 87048270 shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 798.36M. Insiders hold about 34.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.46% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of 1761868800 were 147867783 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 159985176. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 147867783 and a Short% of Float of 13.949998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is currently drawing attention from 12.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.14 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of . The current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.73BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.06B and the low estimate is $5.37B.