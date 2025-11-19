Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XHLD) closed the day trading at $0.2 up 3.48% from the previous closing price of $0.2. In other words, the price has increased by $3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. XHLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XHLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Price David Richard bought 10,000 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 4,932 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Price David Richard bought 3,000 shares of XHLD for $3,702 on Feb 27 ’25. The Director now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Price David Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,897 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHLD now has a Market Capitalization of 9141455 and an Enterprise Value of 13923455. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.329 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.534.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHLD has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XHLD traded about 15.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XHLD traded about 1542410 shares per day. A total of 36.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.82M. Insiders hold about 66.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for XHLD as of 1761868800 were 1694238 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1759190400 on 266758. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1694238 and a Short% of Float of 14.49.