Market Highlights: Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Ends on a N/A Note at 6.31

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. VLRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.79.

We take a closer look at VLRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.87.

On July 23, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $7.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when William Dean Donovan bought 15,000 shares for $4.26 per share.

DIAMONDSTREAM PARTNERS FUND II bought 20,000 shares of VLRS for $165,888 on Dec 17 ’24. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, William Dean Donovan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $8.29 each.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLRS now has a Market Capitalization of 725018880 and an Enterprise Value of 10321828864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.451 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.75.

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLRS is 1.95, which has changed by -0.21614909 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79%.

According to the various share statistics, VLRS traded on average about 508.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 345980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.95M. Insiders hold about 18.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.56% stake in the company. Shares short for VLRS as of 1761868800 were 3357598 with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 1759190400 on 3725342. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3357598 and a Short% of Float of 3.7100002.

The current market rating for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.33.

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $16.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.95B to a low estimate of $16.12B. Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR's year-ago sales were $16.99B. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.93B. There is a high estimate of $16.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.91BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.58B and the low estimate is $56.65B.