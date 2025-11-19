Market Highlights: Groupon Inc (GRPN) Ends on a Low Note at 16.91

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $16.91 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $17.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.7432.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 10, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 13, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Robert Bass bought 3,055 shares for $31.64 per share.

Bass Robert J sold 3,055 shares of GRPN for $96,660 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 101,676 shares after completing the transaction at $31.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 689163712 and an Enterprise Value of 802074688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 198.681.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRPN is 0.11, which has changed by 1.0058823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRPN traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1728400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.40M. Insiders hold about 45.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.88% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of 1761868800 were 9117512 with a Short Ratio of 6.47, compared to 1759190400 on 8860283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9117512 and a Short% of Float of 34.260000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Groupon Inc (GRPN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.2M to a low estimate of $135.19M. As of . The current estimate, Groupon Inc’s year-ago sales were $130.38MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.45M. There is a high estimate of $132.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $503.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.56MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $556.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.15M and the low estimate is $533.9M.