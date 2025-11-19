Market Highlights: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Ends on a Low Note at 11.9

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) closed at $11.9 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. ORIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.65 and its Current Ratio is at 14.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 08, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Piscitelli Dominic sold 11,000 shares for $14.52 per share. The transaction valued at 159,719 led to the insider holds 48,317 shares of the business.

Chacko Jacob sold 37,461 shares of ORIC for $461,520 on Oct 06 ’25. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 531,419 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Dominic Piscitelli, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $14.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORIC now has a Market Capitalization of 1158932352 and an Enterprise Value of 879187392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORIC is 1.32, which has changed by 0.37986267 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORIC has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORIC traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1159630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.35M. Insiders hold about 43.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ORIC as of 1761868800 were 15494904 with a Short Ratio of 12.16, compared to 1759190400 on 11242529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15494904 and a Short% of Float of 16.16.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) reflects the combined expertise of 11.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$2.54.