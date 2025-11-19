Market Highlights: Orion S.A (OEC) Ends on a High Note at 4.58

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Orion S.A (NYSE: OEC) closed at $4.58 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On September 12, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Painter Corning F. bought 20,000 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 221,632 led to the insider holds 1,084,375 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,300 shares of OEC for $43,131 on Mar 12 ’25. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 79,702 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 257165664 and an Enterprise Value of 1352465664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.739 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.673.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OEC is 1.13, which has changed by -0.74133027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $19.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OEC traded on average about 688.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1037500 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.28M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.73% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of 1761868800 were 1002112 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1759190400 on 920348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1002112 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OEC is 0.08, which was 0.085 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018681318. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $354.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.2M to a low estimate of $298.1M. As of . The current estimate, Orion S.A’s year-ago sales were $434.2MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.55M. There is a high estimate of $447.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.62B.