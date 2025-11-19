Market Highlights: Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Ends on a High Note at 40.47

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $40.47 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $40.21. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.07 million shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On October 06, 2025, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $68 to $53.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Cunningham Andrea Lee sold 1,403 shares for $48.20 per share. The transaction valued at 67,625 led to the insider holds 5,035 shares of the business.

ANDREA L CUNNINGHAM bought 1,403 shares of TTD for $67,625 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, GRANT JAY R, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 51,290 shares for $91.18 each. As a result, the insider received 4,676,679 and left with 218,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 19787517952 and an Enterprise Value of 18501613568. As of this moment, Trade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTD is 1.10, which has changed by -0.6754641 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $141.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTD traded on average about 14.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15931260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 441.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.48M. Insiders hold about 9.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of 1761868800 were 44821672 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1759190400 on 39898607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44821672 and a Short% of Float of 10.24.

Earnings Estimates

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 21.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $840.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $859.86M to a low estimate of $800.08M. As of . The current estimate, Trade Desk Inc’s year-ago sales were $741.01MFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $688.78M. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $662M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.09B.