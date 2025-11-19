Market Insight: Datadog Inc (DDOG)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $176.46

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $176.46 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $180.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.48 million shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Datadog Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.61 and its Current Ratio is at 3.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On November 07, 2025, CIBC Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when OLIVIER POMEL bought 100,754 shares for $185.01 per share.

Shah Shardul sold 7,916 shares of DDOG for $1,482,120 on Nov 13 ’25. The Director now owns 356,533 shares after completing the transaction at $187.23 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Le-Quoc Alexis, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 53,912 shares for $197.99 each. As a result, the insider received 10,673,913 and left with 395,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 61879361536 and an Enterprise Value of 59018338304. As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 597.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.376 whereas that against EBITDA is 9480.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DDOG is 1.19, which has changed by 0.33082318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $201.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDOG has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 6853520 over the past ten days. A total of 325.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.86M. Insiders hold about 9.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.35% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of 1761868800 were 9930262 with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1759190400 on 13239993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9930262 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.