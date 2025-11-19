Market Insight: Datadog Inc (DDOG)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $176.46

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $176.46 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $180.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.48 million shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Datadog Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.61 and its Current Ratio is at 3.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On November 07, 2025, CIBC Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when OLIVIER POMEL bought 100,754 shares for $185.01 per share.

Shah Shardul sold 7,916 shares of DDOG for $1,482,120 on Nov 13 ’25. The Director now owns 356,533 shares after completing the transaction at $187.23 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Le-Quoc Alexis, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 53,912 shares for $197.99 each. As a result, the insider received 10,673,913 and left with 395,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 61879361536 and an Enterprise Value of 59018338304. As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 597.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.376 whereas that against EBITDA is 9480.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DDOG is 1.19, which has changed by 0.33082318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $201.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDOG has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 6853520 over the past ten days. A total of 325.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.86M. Insiders hold about 9.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.35% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of 1761868800 were 9930262 with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1759190400 on 13239993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9930262 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.