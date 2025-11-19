Market Insight: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $122.69

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) closed at $122.69 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $122.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.13 million shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.3901.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dell Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

On October 22, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $172.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $152 to $161.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Kullman Ellen Jamison sold 79,806 shares for $153.56 per share. The transaction valued at 12,255,009 led to the insider holds 65,662 shares of the business.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold 6,617 shares of DELL for $1,003,336 on Oct 14 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $151.63 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Kullman Ellen Jamison, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 79,806 shares for $153.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DELL now has a Market Capitalization of 82493456384 and an Enterprise Value of 103866458112. As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.024 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DELL is 1.08, which has changed by -0.08569723 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $168.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DELL has traded an average of 7.17M shares per day and 7129170 over the past ten days. A total of 339.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.32M. Insiders hold about 52.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.28% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of 1761868800 were 14159463 with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1759190400 on 11766069. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14159463 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DELL is 2.02, from 1.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015839322. The current Payout Ratio is 27.91% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-02 when the company split stock in a 1973:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.22, with high estimates of $3.39 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $9.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.55. EPS for the following year is $11.22, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $10.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.32B to a low estimate of $26.87B. As of . The current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $24.37BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.62B. There is a high estimate of $29.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.28B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.57BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.11B and the low estimate is $114.18B.