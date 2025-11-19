Market Insight: Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $8.97

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVA) closed at $8.97 up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has increased by $1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. NVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nova Minerals Limited ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.49 and its Current Ratio is at 3.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’24 when Nova Minerals Limited bought 6,600,000 shares for $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVA now has a Market Capitalization of 307082880 and an Enterprise Value of 3600077312. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2173.584 whereas that against EBITDA is -922.179.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVA is -0.49, which has changed by 4.416157 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVA has reached a high of $16.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVA has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 2036490 over the past ten days. Shares short for NVA as of 1761868800 were 705107 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1759190400 on 213775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 705107 and a Short% of Float of 11.03.