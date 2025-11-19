Market Insight: Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $0.95

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) closed at $0.95 up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9709 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ring Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 682.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On August 01, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.90 to $7.50.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Dyes Alexander bought 29,069 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 24,950 led to the insider holds 907,156 shares of the business.

McKinney Paul D. bought 30,000 shares of REI for $24,033 on Aug 11 ’25. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 2,996,054 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, McKinney Paul D., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,712 and bolstered with 3,016,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REI now has a Market Capitalization of 197856704 and an Enterprise Value of 629421568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.038 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.234.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REI is 0.85, which has changed by -0.3896104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REI has traded an average of 2.50M shares per day and 1898080 over the past ten days. A total of 207.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.21M. Insiders hold about 18.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.18% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of 1761868800 were 10739451 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1759190400 on 10497970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10739451 and a Short% of Float of 6.239999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ring Energy Inc (REI) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.5M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of . The current estimate, Ring Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $83.44MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $76M. There is a high estimate of $76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.33MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.5M and the low estimate is $308.7M.