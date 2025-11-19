Market Insight: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $230.9

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) closed at $230.9 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $232.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. ZBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zebra Technologies Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375.

On July 10, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $408.

On January 14, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $430.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 14, 2025, with a $430 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Connly Linda sold 1,107 shares for $322.00 per share. The transaction valued at 356,454 led to the insider holds 3,257 shares of the business.

Connly Linda bought 1,107 shares of ZBRA for $365,000 on Aug 07 ’25. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, GUSTAFSSON ANDERS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,727 shares for $309.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 844,743 and bolstered with 204,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 11697448960 and an Enterprise Value of 13004449792. As of this moment, Zebra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBRA is 1.69, which has changed by -0.39481968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has reached a high of $427.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZBRA has traded an average of 606.33K shares per day and 742070 over the past ten days. A total of 50.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.23M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBRA as of 1761868800 were 1082681 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1759190400 on 1107538. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1082681 and a Short% of Float of 2.4400001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) involves the perspectives of 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $3.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.97 and $15.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.82. EPS for the following year is $17.73, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $18.77 and $17.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of . The current estimate, Zebra Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.84B.