Market Insights: Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)’s Notable Drop of -2.39%, Closing at $19.98

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Centuri Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $19.98, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $20.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. CTRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.785.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 07, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On July 30, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 27, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when ICAHN CARL C bought 3,488,372 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 74,999,998 led to the insider holds 14,336,044 shares of the business.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. sold 27,362,210 shares of CTRI for $536,299,316 on Sep 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $19.60 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,823,500 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 367,058,250 and left with 27,362,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1989596032 and an Enterprise Value of 2829624064. As of this moment, Centuri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 713.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.996 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRI is 0.94, which has changed by -0.028476536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRI has reached a high of $24.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRI traded 2.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2705860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.04M. Insiders hold about 12.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRI as of 1761868800 were 1495244 with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 1759190400 on 2245591. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1495244 and a Short% of Float of 8.870000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $734.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $786.22M to a low estimate of $717M. As of . The current estimate, Centuri Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $717.08MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.7M. There is a high estimate of $620.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.89B.