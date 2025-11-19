Market Insights: DLocal Limited (DLO)’s Notable Drop of -0.39%, Closing at $12.67

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, DLocal Limited’s stock clocked out at $12.67, down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $12.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 14, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.Truist initiated its Hold rating on June 02, 2025, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when GABRIELA VIEIRA bought 8,000 shares for $15.68 per share.

JOHN OBRIEN bought 40,000 shares of DLO for $571,200 on Oct 01 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, GABRIELA VIEIRA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $14.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 3734198016 and an Enterprise Value of 3015337216. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.479.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLO is 1.16, which has changed by 0.19548869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DLO traded 2.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3688900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.66M. Insiders hold about 69.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.73% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of 1761868800 were 13101177 with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 1759190400 on 13923768. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13101177 and a Short% of Float of 17.130000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of DLocal Limited (DLO) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $285.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.64M to a low estimate of $271.9M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited's year-ago sales were $204.49M. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.32M. There is a high estimate of $302.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.97M. Based on 8 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.18B.